First American Trust FSB Has $9.51 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.08. 108,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

