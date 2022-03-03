First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Community by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

