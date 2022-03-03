First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.39 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

