First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $92,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

