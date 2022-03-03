First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $82,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.