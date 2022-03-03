First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 34,101 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

