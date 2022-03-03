First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $60,000 Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,739,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,430,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kaltura Inc has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

KLTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

