First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $110,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $123,131.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,357 shares of company stock worth $12,711,927 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 3,433.32% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

APR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

