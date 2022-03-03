First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.00

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.00 and traded as low as C$42.92. First National Financial shares last traded at C$44.04, with a volume of 79,705 shares changing hands.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

