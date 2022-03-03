First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

