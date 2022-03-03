First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in First Solar by 134.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Solar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,602 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 104,132 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

