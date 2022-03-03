First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.19.
First Solar stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12.
In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.