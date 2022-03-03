First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 111.1% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 15,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

