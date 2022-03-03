First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.