Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

FIVN traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. 815,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,000. Five9 has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Five9 by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after buying an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five9 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Five9 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

