Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of FND opened at $97.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $326,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

