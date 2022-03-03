Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $1.99 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Flow has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $93.62 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00014189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 331,872,447 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

