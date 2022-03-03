Flux (FLUX) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Flux has a total market cap of $338.78 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00288186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00072019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00089023 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000110 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 227,902,430 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

