FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $347,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Matrix Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,398. The company has a market cap of $191.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

