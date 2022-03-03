FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $79,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 861,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,371,453. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

