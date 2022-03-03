FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

STNE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 122,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 2.32.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

