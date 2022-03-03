FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 808,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.