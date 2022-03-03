Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Up 4%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortran (FRTN)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.