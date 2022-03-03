Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

FTAI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after buying an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

