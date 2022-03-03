Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.