Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 16,125 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

SJT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,037. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

