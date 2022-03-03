Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 321,537 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321,537 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 281,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 1,305,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

