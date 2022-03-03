Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 2,284,498 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 5.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Lumen Technologies worth $55,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after buying an additional 268,596 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after buying an additional 409,612 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 876,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,342. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.