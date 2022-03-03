Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 386,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for about 2.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

