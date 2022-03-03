Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,581 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 1.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 521.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews by 57.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

L traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.