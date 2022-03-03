Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

FOXF stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.