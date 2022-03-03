Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

