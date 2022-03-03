Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.77.

FRU traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 758,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$14.79.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

