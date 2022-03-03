Freshpet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $107.59 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.