Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Freshpet by 42.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

