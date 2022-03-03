Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 287,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 312,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

