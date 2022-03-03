Fulton Bank N.A. Has $310,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

