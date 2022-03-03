Fulton Bank N.A. Has $367,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

