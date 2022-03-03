Fulton Bank N.A. Has $395,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.