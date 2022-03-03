Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $230.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.53.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

