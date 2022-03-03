Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 2,700 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

