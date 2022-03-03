Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $99,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $186.44 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

