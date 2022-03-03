Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after acquiring an additional 834,678 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ opened at $108.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.