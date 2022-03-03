Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
PPTY opened at $36.43 on Thursday. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.
