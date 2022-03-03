Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.28 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

