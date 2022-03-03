Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 935 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $23,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

