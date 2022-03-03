Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,344 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,931,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

