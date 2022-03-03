FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.