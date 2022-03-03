FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.74). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

