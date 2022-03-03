FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.77 and a 1 year high of C$18.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.